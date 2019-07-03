Missing mail: Gaffney Post Office drop boxes broken into

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The U.S. Postal Inspector of Charlotte is investigating a weekend break-in at the Gaffney Post Office on W. Floyd Baker Boulevard.

Investigators believe someone damaged the blue mailboxes, outside the post office, sometime between noon Saturday and Monday morning.

“Well why did they do that?” Catherine Haverson told 7News.

Haverson was not happy to learn the drive-up mail drop boxes were out of service on Wednesday afternoon.

“Now you have to go inside,” said 7News Reporter Stefany Bornman.

“Yeah, that line is probably long,” Haverson said.

The boxes outside of the post office are a convenience some people rely on.

“Well it’s difficult, especially for me and my wife because she can’t take the heat that well and I’m blind,” Andre Hoey told 7News.

The boxes have been sealed since Monday. According to the postmaster that morning when they went to collect the mail dropped-off over the weekend, they discovered the boxes had been broken into.

The side access door of the left box had been pried open and the right box was also damaged.

“Respect people and property,” said one woman.

The mailboxes were last emptied on Saturday around noon. The postmaster told investigators only a tub and a half of mail was collected Monday morning.

“It’s really sad that we live in a world that people want to take other people’s stuff that they have worked for,” said Cathy Harrill.

There’s no way of knowing how much mail was taken or who did it because the postmaster tells 7News there are no security cameras around the building.

That’s not sitting well with people who frequently use the post office.

“This is a bad area for the post office anyways,” said Mary Carpenter. “It’s a bad area [and] since that happened I won’t come at night anymore.”

The postmaster hopes the new drop boxes will be back in service by Wednesday evening.

If you believe you were affected you are asked to call Mike Nicholson at 864-241-8410.