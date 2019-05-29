News

Missing man Clarence Williams found safe, Greenville Police say

Posted: May 29, 2019 04:00 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 04:00 PM EDT

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - Greenville Police Department officials said a man who was reported as missing last week has been found safe.

According to a police department Facebook post, Anthony Clarence Williams, 20, was found safe.

We reported earlier that Williams had not been seen or heard from by his family since May 18, according to Greenville Police.

 

