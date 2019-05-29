Missing man Clarence Williams found safe, Greenville Police say
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - Greenville Police Department officials said a man who was reported as missing last week has been found safe.
According to a police department Facebook post, Anthony Clarence Williams, 20, was found safe.
We reported earlier that Williams had not been seen or heard from by his family since May 18, according to Greenville Police.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 1 person shot multiple times, Greenville police say
- Virginia Beach shooting: 12 killed, several injured; suspect also dead
- Blacksburg man accused of child sex crimes in McDowell Co.
- New details in Brook Graham case revealed in court, police say