Missing man found safe near Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel

Caution Tape

Walhalla, SC (WSPA) The missing person was located this morning around 7am. The person is OK other than dehydrated and wet from the overnight storms. The individual left under his own power and is safely returning home.

On Saturday July 20 at 8:11 PM the Walhalla Fire Dept received word of a possible missing person ( a white male in his middle 40’s) near the Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel above Walhalla. Emergency personnel assembled and began a hasty search of the trails and area before being stalled by intense lightning and rain at about 1045 pm. The search has been delayed until 0800 July 21, 2019. Responders from Walhalla Fire, Walhalla Rescue, Mountain Rest Rescue, Walhalla Police Department, Oconee County Special Rescue, Oconee County Emergency Services, and Prisma Health participated in the search.The Stumphouse Tunnel park will be closed to the public on Sunday, July 21, 2019 due to incident operations. We will share more information as it become available.