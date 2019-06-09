Missing man Timothy Bell found safe in Greenville Co.

UPDATE: Deputies say Timothy Bell has been found safe.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are searching for missing man 53-year-old Timothy Scott Bell.

Bell was last seen leaving his home on Bonner Way around 2:30pm.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots. Bell has gray and black hair and a goatee.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says Bell has threatened to harm himself.

Sheriff’s Office K9’s have been used to search for Bell but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.