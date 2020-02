GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man with dementia.

80-year-old Charles Jerome Summers was last seen shortly before 7 P.M. in the Piedmont area driving a Bronze 2004 Toyota Corolla.

Summers was wearing brown pants and a brown sweater and is approximately 5’10” and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Summers is asked to call 911.