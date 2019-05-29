Missing Marion woman Brooke Tollie believed to be endangered

MARION, NC (WSPA) – A Marion woman who was reported missing earlier this month in McDowell County is now believed to be endangered.

We reported earlier that McDowell County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for Brooke Mashay Tollie, 24, who was last seen at her home on Riverview Acres Drive.

Tollie was last seen wearing a light brown night shirt, denim shorts and tan wedge shoes, deputies said.

Her family reported that she was missing on May 23, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Tollie, saying she’s considered endangered and is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Tollie’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 652-2235 or McDowell County 911 at (828) 652-4000.