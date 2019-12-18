Missing Orangeburg Co. woman’s 2 kids found alone at Blacksburg gas station, sheriff’s office says

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said two kids of a missing woman from Eutawville, S.C. were found alone in the Upstate earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators are searching for Nina Ross, 35, whose family members said the last time she made contact with them was on Nov. 28.

Ross’ last text to her family reportedly indicated that she had found a job in Santee as a waitress, but family members called the sheriff’s office after two of Ross’ six children were found alone at a gas station on Dec. 4 in Blacksburg.

According to an incident report, Ross’ mother-in-law took four of Ross’ children to Greenville in July.

A family member reported on Dec. 4 that she was called by DSS and was told the two kids were found alone at the gas station.

According to the report, that family member told investigators that the last contact she had with Ross was on Facebook messenger.