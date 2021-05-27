Missing person cases highlighted on billboards in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Missing persons cases will be highlighted on billboards in Oconee County.

Crimestoppers of Oconee County, Inc. is displaying billboards at various locations in Oconee County to highlight missing person cases that are currently under investigation, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

The cases are being displayed on electronic billboards on Highway 123 near Jacobs Road near Clemson. They will also be displayed at Highway 123 near Hi-Tec Road near Seneca, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

“Crimestoppers and law enforcement wants to continue to keep these cases on the minds of our citizens with the hopes that these efforts will help solve these cases for the families and friends of those who are missing.” Helen Westmoreland, Community Outreach Coordinator and Coordinator of Crimestoppers of Oconee County, Inc.

The billboards have been and will continue to highlight the following missing person’s cases on a rotational basis for the next few months:

Joshua Scott Ivester – missing since February 15th, 2021 (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

Tammy Elizabeth Stubblefield – missing since December 6th, 2019 (Walhalla Police Department)

Pamela Faith Roach – missing since February 4th, 2019 (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

Laura Ann Anders – missing since January 2nd, 2019 (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheila Ann Carver – missing since June 16th, 1998 (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

Jimmy Whitfield – missing since March 7th, 1987 (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

“The investigations into these missing person cases continues and any information that can be provided would be of a great assistance to our investigators…Even if someone believes that the information they have is not of great significance, it could be the final piece of the puzzle that law enforcement needs to bring these investigations to a conclusion.” Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw

If you have any information pertaining to the six missing persons cases currently under investigation, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can also leave a tip via the Oconee County Crimestoppers website at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com or via the free P3app available by downloading the app on your Android or iOS device.

You don’t have to give your name when you contact Crimestoppers and all information provided is confidential. If your tip leads to the location of any of these missing persons, you could be eligible for a cash reward.