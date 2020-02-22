2 TN residents arrested in NC after being found with car connected to AMBER Alert

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WATE) – Two Tennessee residents were arrested Friday by North Carolina law enforcement after authorities located a vehicle believed to be connected to an on-going Tennessee AMBER Alert investigation.

William McCloud, 33, and Angela Boswell, 42, were arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property. Both McCloud and Boswell are residents of Tennessee.

According to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, on Friday, deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle involved in the AMBER Alert in the Shepherds Crossroads Community of Wilkes County.

The vehicle, a 2007 BMW, had also been reported stolen and was located and recovered. The occupants, William McCloud and Angela Boswell were arrested and charged.

The TBI said late Friday night that no charges have been placed in connection to the AMBER Alert at this time.

15-month-old Evelyn Boswell is still missing, officials said.

Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

A reward of more than $30,000 is being offered for information leading to the safe return of Evelyn Boswell.