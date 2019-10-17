AMBER Alert canceled, 15-year-old found safe

UPDATE: Fayetteville Police said the missing 15-year-old was found safe. The AMBER Alert as been canceled.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl abducted from North Carolina.

Fayetteville police are searching for Nevia Maihyanna Nixon, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

She has red hair and hazel eyes. Officials say she is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Details surrounding her abduction were not immediately available.

Officials announced the AMBER Alert around 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information about the teen’s abduction is asked to call 911 or the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-1538.