SAVANNAH, G.A. (WSAV) – Officials issued an Amber Alert for a missing Georgia girl.

According to the Amber Alert, Cali McLean is one year old and was last seen on March 16.

South Fulton Police request the Amber Alert for Cali.

Cali is described as a Black female with dark hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink two piece night set.

Police believe Cali was abducted by Erjahn McClean.

Erjahn is described as a 33-year-old Black male.

Officials ask that anyone who sees Cali or has information about her whereabouts to call 911 or South Fulton PD at 404-808-3011.