AMBER Alert issued for missing Tennessee toddler

Missing Persons

by: News Channel 11 Staff

(WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for 15-month old Evelyn Mae Boswell who is missing from Sullivan County.

TBI says she was last seen on December 26, 2019, but was not reported missing until February 18.

Boswell was wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow when she was last seen. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Boswell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

According to a release from SCSO officials, Evelyn Boswell was last seen by certain family members near the end of November 2019 and the first of December 2019. 

Authorities said there is an active investigation in this search and that, “The child’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, has been involved in the investigation along with the father, Ethan Perry, who is active duty in the military, stationed in Louisiana.”

