UPDATE: Missing 71-year-old woman Veronica Donaldson found safe

UPDATE (1/31/20) – Asheville Police said Veronica Donaldson was found safe. She has been reunited with her family.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate a missing person, 71-year-old Veronica Murjani Donaldson.

Donaldson was last seen on Jan. 30 at 3:30 p.m in the area of Washington Road in Asheville, police say.

They say Donaldson is on foot and is currently without her identification.

She suffers from cognitive impairment and police are working to apply for silver alert status at this time.

Donaldson is about 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey overcoat with black shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donaldson should contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.