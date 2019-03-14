Missing Persons

Asheville Police need help locating missing teen Austen Wright

Posted: Mar 14, 2019 04:03 PM EDT

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) - Asheville Police need help locating a missing 17-year-old boy. 

Austen Allen Wright was last seen on March 13 at about 11:45 p.m. near Mission Hospital, according to police. 

Wright is 6-feet-tall and weigh approximately 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and wears glasses.

Police said Wright was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie, grey sweat pants, brown shoes and a blue backpack.

He could possibly be in the area of Surrett Cove Road in Leicester or River Meadow Drive in Swannanoa, according to police. 

Anyone with information about Wright's whereabouts should call the police department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050. 

