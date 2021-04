ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department needs help finding a woman who they said went missing on April 17.

Stephanie Greene Jones, 27, is 5’4 and weighs about 205 pounds, according to the police department. She has blonde hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on her upper back of an infinity symbol with the inscription “Jones”.

Police said her last known location was in downtown Asheville on April 12.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call (828) 252-1110.