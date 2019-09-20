Buncombe Co. deputies need help finding missing 15-year-old Nevaeh Blaze Rollins

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County deputies need help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Deputies said Nevaeh Blaze Rollins, of Asheville, left her home on White Oak Gap Road Tuesday without her mother’s permission.

Rollins is about 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair with the bottom half of head shaven, blue eyes and a nose piercing, deputies said.

Rollins has been known to hangout in Hendersonville, deputies said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 255-5555.