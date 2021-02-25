Cherokee Co. sheriff to discuss search for missing woman Falon Cooksey at 3:30PM

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to talk about the search for a missing woman.

7 News previously reported Falon Michelle Cooksey, 30, was last seen on June 10, 2018 in Blacksburg.

Several community-wide searches were conducted, but she was never found.

“Falon and I are two months apart. We were like sisters,” said cousin Jamie Cooksey. “It’s been very hard. I know there’s been nights when I know I haven’t slept.”

Family members and friends told 7 News at a vigil back in July 2018 that Falon is a mother of two young children, and that she has a history of drug abuse.

“No matter what mistakes she made, she was always a good mom,” Jamie Cooksey said.

A month after she was last seen, her friends told 7 News it was unlike Cooksey to not check on her children for that long, and that was the most alarming part of her disappearance.

“Falon would be active on Facebook. Falon would be in contact with her children,” family friend Dana Scruggs said.

“24/7, she always kept in contact with her kids,” Falon’s friend Brandi Bradley told 7 News. “They say that’s what she was having a fit about, right before she didn’t call us anymore.”

Family members said they knew something was wrong before they even filed the missing persons report.

“We reached out to people who she was known to be with and hang out with, and tried to see if they had heard from her or seen her, and no one says they had,” said Jamie Cooksey.

Blacksburg Police said back in 2018 that they have been searching for Falon based on tips.

“We’ve searched multiple locations – abandoned houses, shelters. We’ve done two major ground searches,” said Blacksburg Police Chief Jamie Ham. “We’re working multiple theories right now and unfortunately theories have been circulated that have been very time consuming investigations to track down only to find out that they’ve been falsehoods that’s been created.”

“It’s just the wondering and worrying – where she is,” said Jamie Cooksey. “My gut is telling me she’s not OK.”

The news conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Cherokee County Law Enforcement Center, located on East Fredrick Street.