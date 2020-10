Adam C Brooks (Courtesy of Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said crews have been searching Thursday morning for a missing boater near Lake Hartwell.

Deputies said a truck and an empty boat trailer were located at the Townville boat access at Conneross Road.

Crews have been searching for the boater on and around Lake Hartwell, according to the sheriff’s office.

ACSO Air Support, Anderson Technical Rescue, and DNR are assisting with the search.