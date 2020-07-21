Crews search Lake James for missing person

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Emergency Management officials said crews continue to search Lake James Tuesday for a missing person.

Emergency officials said a possible drowning was reported to the McDowell 911 Center Saturday at about 6:20 p.m. on Lake James near Big Island.

McDowell County Rescue, McDowell EMS, McDowell EM, Hankins FD, Nebo FD, NC Wildlife, and McDowell Sheriff responded to the area following the call, officials said.

Crews will be expanding their search around Big Island. Boater on Lake James are asked to use caution when navigating near the search area.

Crews from Henderson County, Burke County, Caldwell County, Buncombe County, Sherrills Ford and Charlotte Fire Department will be assisting with the search. NC Wildlife will be leading the investigation.

Crews will continue with recovery efforts throughout the week.