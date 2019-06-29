Crime Stoppers, family offering reward for missing woman Jessica Ashmore

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Crime Stoppers and family members of a missing woman are offering a reward for information.

Jessica Nichole Ashmore, 34, was last seen on May 20 in Jonesville, according to deputies.

Deputies said Ashmore went for a walk on Jefferies Farm Road and no one has heard from her since. She did not take her phone, purse or inhaler.

Her family said she is about 5’4″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eye.

She may be around the Union, Jonesville, Pacolet or Spartanburg areas, according to deputies.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $750 reward and her family is matching it for a total of $1,500.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 429-1611. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.