Crime Stoppers Oconee Co. offers reward for info in 5 missing persons cases

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crime Stoppers of Oconee County is offering up to $2,000 in reward money for information about five missing persons cases.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating four of the cases, and the Walhalla Police Department is investigating one.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the exact location of the person. An additional $1,000 is being offered for specific information on how the person got to the location and the circumstances that led to them being there.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the following missing persons cases:

  • Jimmy Whitfield was reported missing on March 7, 1987.
  • Sheila Ann Carver was reported missing on June 16, 1998.
  • Laura Anne Anders was reported missing on January 2, 2019.
  • Pamela Faith Roach was reported missing on February 4, 2019.

The Walhalla Police Department will continue to investigate Tammy Elizabeth Stubblefield’s case. She was reported missing on December 6, 2019.

Anyone with information about any of the five missing persons is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Tipsters may remain anonymous and all information will be kept confidential.

Contact Crime Stoppers:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

