Crime Stoppers Oconee Co. offers reward for info in 5 missing persons cases

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crime Stoppers of Oconee County is offering up to $2,000 in reward money for information about five missing persons cases.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating four of the cases, and the Walhalla Police Department is investigating one.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the exact location of the person. An additional $1,000 is being offered for specific information on how the person got to the location and the circumstances that led to them being there.

Jimmy Whitfield – missing since March 7, 1987 (Source: OCSO)

Sheila Ann Carver – missing since June 16, 1998 (Source: OCSO)

Laura Ann Anders – missing since January 2, 2019 (Source: OCSO)

Pamela Faith Roach – missing since February 4, 2019 (Source: OCSO)

Tammy Elizabeth Stubblefield – missing since December 6, 2019 (Source: Walhalla PD)

Anyone with information about any of the five missing persons is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Tipsters may remain anonymous and all information will be kept confidential.

