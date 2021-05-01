Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Greenville Co.

UPDATE: Teanna Alexis-Nicole Henderson has been located and is safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Search and Rescue is out looking for a girl who went missing Saturday morning.

Deputies said Teanna Alexis-Nicole Henderson, 10, was last seen at a residence located on Brookforest Drive at around 11 a.m. wearing pink princess pajamas.

Anyone with information on Teanna’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately stay with her until law officials arrive on scene.