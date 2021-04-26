Deputies: Missing man found safe

Thomas Mark Connelly (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

UPDATE – Greenville County deputies said Thomas Connelly was found. He is safe.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for missing endangered man, 28-year-old Thomas Mark Connelly, in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Connelly was last seen at Glassy Mountain Baptist Church on North Glassy Mountain Road around 7:00am.

The sheriff’s office said Connelly was wearing jeans, a “Blood Connection” shirt, and a black and white jacket.

Deputies said Connelly reportedly suffers from several medical conditions.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team is currently searching the area.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately.