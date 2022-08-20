HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Hendersonville woman is reported missing by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, 57-year-old Angela Staton was reported missing by a relative Saturday morning. Her last known location was her place of business around 5:40 a.m.

Deputies said they believe she is without a vehicle, money and a phone. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt and black jogging-style pants with her hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Staton is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 697-4911.