Family pleads for information on whereabouts of Union Co. woman

Family members of Jessica Ashmore, 34, said no one has seen her or heard from her in a week, and they’re asking anyone with information to help them find her.

“The feeling in my stomach….I mean it’s darkness. I feel dark…like a cloud hanging over me or something,” said Jessica’s mother, Angela Ashmore.

Her mother said Ashmore was last seen on Jeffries Farm Road last Monday in Jonesville, which is near Pacolet, when she left to take a walk. She didn’t take her phone or inhaler.

“She won’t go to the bathroom without her phone, so I know that she would come back for,” Ashmore said.

After seven days of no contact, her family is getting desperate.

“When I kept trying to get in touch with her and couldn’t get her, I knew something was wrong,” Ashmore said. “I kept posting to her Facebook and no replies…no answers…I knew something wasn’t right.”

A flyer about the disappearance has been shared more than a thousand times on social media, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating.

“Nobody on Facebook, none of her friends….nobody’s seen her,” Ashmore said.

She still thinks some people might not be forthcoming.

“If you know, and you’re just trying to keep a secret or you’re trying to be a loyal friend, you’re not being loyal to her,” She said. “You’re not helping her. You’re hurting more people than you’re helping.”

Her family members are still hoping for the best.

“I feel like she is out there somewhere safe,” said Ashmore’s grandmother, Dorothy Burns. “I really do.”

They said she’s disappered for a few days in the past, but nothing like this.

“I just want Jessica to come home. I need you to come home baby,” Ashmore said, staring straight in to the camera. “I love you. I need you to come home. I need you to call me. Please…It’s important.”

Anyone with information on Ashmore’s whereabouts is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 864-429-1611.