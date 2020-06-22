Live Now
Missing woman found safe, Greenville Co. deputies say

UPDATE – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Wanda Rayas has been found. She is safe.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Wanda Rayas was last seen in the area of Verners Springs Rd. around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Rayas was wearing a leopard pattern coat with dark pants.

Anyone with any information to her whereabouts is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 23-CRIME.

