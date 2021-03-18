Greenville Co. investigators still looking for answers 5 years after man disappeared

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are still looking for answers 5 years after a man disappeared.

Deputies said Timothy Dale English, 59, was last seen on March 20, 2016 at about 11 p.m. He was leaving his home on Old Easley Highway to go to the Walmart on White Horse Road.

Timothy Dale English (Source: GCSO)

After further investigation, deputies said he never arrived at Walmart.

Investigators have received at least one anonymous tip about the potential of foul play in his disappearance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.