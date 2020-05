GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 13-year-old Levi Chouraki.

Chouraki was last seen on May 29, 2020 around 8:30 PM on his bicycle near Plum Hill Way in Simpsonville.

He is described to be 5’0″, 90 lbs with brown hair & green eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately and try to maintain contact with him until law enforcement officials arrive on scene.