HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said a 25-year-old man's body was pulled from 18-feet of water in Midnight Hole by rescue divers Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, Yogesh Patel, 25, of Oak Forest, Illinois, was reported as missing at about 7:35 p.m. on Monday after he reportedly fell into the water at Midnight Hole in the Big Creek area.