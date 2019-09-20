Help Anderson Co. deputies find missing boys Travis Tucker and Stephen Westmoreland

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies need help finding two missing boys.

Deputies said Travis Tucker, 12, and Stephen Westmoreland, 14, left their homes on Standridge Road Wednesday at about 7 p.m.

Tucker is about 5’2″ tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange hooded shirt and dark pants.

Westmoreland, 14, is about 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, deputies said. He was last seen wearing a blue and white hooded shirt with a blue vest and dark pants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4400. The case number is 2019-14716.