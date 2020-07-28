Help Anderson Co. deputies find missing man Daniel Lusk

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies need help finding a missing man.

Deputies said Daniel Neal Lusk was last seen Monday at about 8:30 p.m. on Quinn Street in Anderson.

Lusk is about 6’1″ tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies said Lusk suffers from several medical issues and has recently began hallucinating.

Anyone with information regarding Lusk’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4400. The case number is 2020-43822.