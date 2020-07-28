Help Anderson Co. deputies find missing man Daniel Lusk

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Daniel Neal Lusk (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies need help finding a missing man.

Deputies said Daniel Neal Lusk was last seen Monday at about 8:30 p.m. on Quinn Street in Anderson.

Lusk is about 6’1″ tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies said Lusk suffers from several medical issues and has recently began hallucinating.

Anyone with information regarding Lusk’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4400. The case number is 2020-43822.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories