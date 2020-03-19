Help Anderson Co. deputies find missing man Eric Owens

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies need help finding a missing man.

Deputies said Eric Anthony Owens, 39, was last seen Feb. 18 at the Walmart on Anderson Road in Piedmont.

Owens has a tattoo on his neck that says “Mama Tried.” He also has tattoos all over his arms, including a tiger paw on his right arm and a cross on his left arm, deputies said.

He is about 6-foot-tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Owens’ whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4400, referencing case number 2020-13432.