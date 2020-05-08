Live Now
Help Anderson Co. deputies find missing man Terry Cox

Terry Cox (Source: ACSO)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies need helping finding a man who was last seen on May 3.

Deputies said Terry L Cox was reported missing on May 5.

Cox is about 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a Carolina Panthers hat and sweatshirt, deputies said. He has a “TLC” tattoo on his right hand and a “TNT” tattoo on his right forearm.

Deputies have asked for anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4400 and reference case number 2020-23720.

