Help Anderson Co. deputies find missing, possibly endangered teen

ANDERSON , S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help in finding a missing and possibly endangered teen.

Deputies said Catherine Jayla Eaton, 14, ran away from her house located on Blueberry Lane between 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday and the early morning hours Wednesday.

According to deputies, Eaton is 5’5″ and weighs about 130 pounds. She has light brown hair, hazel eyes and has a tattoo on her right hip that reads “love”. Eaton was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt, black shorts and white tennis shoes.

Deputies believe Eaton may be in Union County, S.C. as she was recently spotted in Jonesville.

Anyone with information about Eaton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4444.