Help Anderson Co. deputies find missing woman Marlene Smith

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials need help finding a missing woman.

Deputies said Marlene R. Smith, 55, was last seen Saturday on Shadow Hills Drive in the Liberty area.

Smith is about 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said she may be driving a silver 1997 Chrysler sedan with SC license plate “9849NU.”

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4405. The case number is 202-69940.