Help Anderson Co. deputies find missing woman Marlene Smith

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Marlene Smith (Source: ACSO)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials need help finding a missing woman.

Deputies said Marlene R. Smith, 55, was last seen Saturday on Shadow Hills Drive in the Liberty area.

Smith is about 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said she may be driving a silver 1997 Chrysler sedan with SC license plate “9849NU.”

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4405. The case number is 202-69940.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories