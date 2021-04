ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a woman who went missing on April 12.

Deputies said Melinda Elrod was last seen about 6 p.m. near South McDuffie Street and East Shockley Ferry Road.

Elrod is about 5’1″ tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds, according to sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4400.