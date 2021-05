ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies need help finding a missing woman.

Deputies said Samantha Lynn Powell was last seen leaving TTI on Saturday, May 8 at about 3 a.m.

She was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and possibly a gray hat, deputies said. She drives a 2002 Toyota Tocoma with SC license plat NHY646.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabout is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4405.