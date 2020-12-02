Help Anderson PD find missing man Randy Beatty

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Anderson Police Department need help locating a missing man who they said may need medical assistance.

Randy Lamar Beatty, 34, was last seen leaving AnMed Health at about 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the police department.

Police said he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is about 6-feet-tall and weighs approximately 245 pounds.

He may be driving a white 2003 Nissan Altima with an infinity sticker on the rear windshield, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Beatty’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (864) 260-4444. The case number is 20-62695.