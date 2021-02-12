Help Anderson PD find missing woman Cassady Burdette

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officials need help locating a missing woman.

Police said Cassady Joe Burdette, 37, was last seen Thursday at the Hospice of Upstate/Rainey Hospice House.

She is about 5’11” and weighs approximately 185 pounds, police said. She has blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing gray scrubs, a gray fleece jacket with Hospice of Upstate embroidered on it and leopard print crocs.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Kristin Brady at (864) 231-2277.