Anderson PD: Missing woman Jean Bowyer found

UPDATE – Anderson Police Department officials said Jean Bowyer has been located.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officials need help finding a missing woman.

Police said Jean Marie Bowyer, of Williamston, was last seen Sunday leaving AnMed Health. She was in the area of East Calhoun Street and North McDuffie Street.

Bowyer is about 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a tie dye shirt and black shorts.

Police said Bowyer has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. She has not taken her medications and has made suicidal statements.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the police department or Sgt. DeBlaey at (864) 221-8558 or jdeblaey@cityofandersonsc.com.