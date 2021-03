Help Anderson PD find missing woman Molina Holcombe

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officials need help finding a woman who has been reported missing.

Police said Molina Katlyn Holcombe, 23, was last seen Sunday on E Whitner Street in Anderson.

She is about 5’2″ tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a garnet South Carolina Gamecocks sleeveless t-shirt, black yoga pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Marzolf at (864) 231-2249 or kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com.