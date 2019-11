ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Anderson Police Department needs help finding a missing man.

Officers said Tracy “Brayden” Black, 25, was last seen on August 25 on Marchbanks Avenue. He was reported missing on October 18.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Det. Kreig Marzolf at kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com and reference case number 19-55087