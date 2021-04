ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officials need help locating a runaway teen.

Police said D’vijay Amir Rice, 14, was last seen on Saturday, March 27 on Wardlaw Street in Anderson.

Rice is about 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 166 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brady at (864) 328-4496 or email kbrady@cityofandersonsc.com.