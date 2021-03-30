Help Anderson Police find missing teens

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Anderson Police Department needs help locating two missing teens.

Police said Destinee Zykeria Young, 14, and Tyasia Shaquela Kanija Brownlee, 15, were last seen Monday at about 11 p.m. on Owens Drive in Anderson.

Young was last seen wearing a blue/purple jacket and blue jeans, and her hair was in braids, police said.

Brownlee was last seen wearing her school uniform, which consists of a black shirt and khaki pants, police said. Her hair was in a black head wrap, and she was wearing glasses.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Marzolf at (864)231-2249 or emailed kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com.

