Help Anderson Police find runaway 14-year-old girl

by: WSPA Staff

Alexandria “Keri” Annese (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – City of Anderson Police Department officials said a 14-year-old girl ran away Wednesday afternoon.

Alexandria Kerigan “Keri” Annese, of Anderson, was last seen at about 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of Hannah Road in Anderson, police said.

Police said she is about 5’4″ and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Officer said she may be in the area of 528 Salem Street in Fortson Homes or in the area of W. Park Drive in Anderson.

Police believe she may have had assistance in running away and has a history of running away. Last time, she managed to stay at large for a month.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call Detective Marzolf at (864) 231-2249 or email kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com. The case number is 19-45715.

