Help Asheville PD find missing man Jeffrey Johns, Jr.

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Jeffrey Johns, Jr. (Source: Asheville PD)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officers need help finding a missing man.

Police said Jeffrey Allen Johns, Jr., 35, was reported missing on July 28.

Johns is about 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has “JAJ” tattooed on his left arm, a skull tattooed on his right arm, a Pittsburgh Steelers emblem on his right hand and “LICIA” tattooed on his neck, according to the police department.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call the police department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories