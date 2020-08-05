Help Asheville PD find missing man Jeffrey Johns, Jr.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officers need help finding a missing man.

Police said Jeffrey Allen Johns, Jr., 35, was reported missing on July 28.

Johns is about 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has “JAJ” tattooed on his left arm, a skull tattooed on his right arm, a Pittsburgh Steelers emblem on his right hand and “LICIA” tattooed on his neck, according to the police department.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call the police department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous.