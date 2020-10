ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials need help finding a missing woman.

Police said Melissa Danell Clark, also known as Melissa Clark Munn, was last heard from on Oct. 17.

She is about 5’4″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she is 46-years-old.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 252-1110.