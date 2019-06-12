Help Asheville Police find missing 17-year-old Sadiq Jones

by: WSPA Staff

Sadiq Jones (Asheville Police Department)

Asheville Police need help finding a missing 17-year-old boy.

Sadiq Jones was last seen on June 9 leaving Trinity Place, according to police. He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Police said Jones is about 6’1″ tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He may be with his friends and may be in the North Asheville area, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Jones’ whereabouts should contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050.

