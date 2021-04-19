Help Asheville Police find missing man Terry South

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Terry South (Source: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department needs help finding a man who they said went missing on April 16.

Terry Keith South, Jr., 35, is approximately 6’4 and weighs about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

South has tattoos on his arms and hands, including “South” written across his fingers, a cross with angel wings, a joker, a skull and a tribal band.

Police said his family last heard from him on February 17, and his last known address was Hillcrest Apartment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store