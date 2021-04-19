Help Asheville Police find missing man Terry South

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department needs help finding a man who they said went missing on April 16.

Terry Keith South, Jr., 35, is approximately 6’4 and weighs about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

South has tattoos on his arms and hands, including “South” written across his fingers, a cross with angel wings, a joker, a skull and a tribal band.

Police said his family last heard from him on February 17, and his last known address was Hillcrest Apartment.