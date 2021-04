ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials need help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police said Alyssa Mcquire was last seen on March 8 in Asheville.

She is about 4′ 9″ tall and weighs approximately 117 pounds, police said. She has brown hair, brown eyes and a “Heavenly Fire” tattoo on her chest/shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.